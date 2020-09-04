Local school districts to take in displaced students after Hurricane Laura

NEW ORLEANS – As people continue to recover from the devastation Hurricane Laura caused, many are forced to resume their lives in neighboring areas for the time being. That’s why places like Orleans and Jefferson Parish are welcoming displaced students to attend their schools.



“That superintendent in that particular parish will decide which particular school settings to put those students in,” President of the Louisiana Federation of Teachers, Larry Carter, said on Friday. “If there’s students who have any special needs, they can consider that as well and place them in schools that better serve those students.



Jefferson Parish Schools are encouraging families to visit the administration building in Harvey to enroll their child. No student will be turned away.



“If they’re here now in Jefferson Parish, we are considering them our students,” Chief of Jefferson Parish Schools, AJ Pethe said. “We’re supporting these families through uniforms as well as school supplies and then they’ll also receive free lunch through the system.”



Many faculty members voiced their concerns about in-person learning before adding displaced students to the classroom. To secure the health of everyone, Pethe says the district will ramp up safety protocol.



“For example, wearing a mask as you see now. Also, handwashing, distancing, temperature checks. Also, our cleaning crew has been really sanitizing the building more often,” explained Pethe.

“We want to make sure that Louisiana, certainly, demonstrates that it is one of those caring states. Many people did so much for us during Hurricane Katrina. And I’m sure, as I know Louisiana, we’ll always step up to the plate to help others.”

Carter also tells us, all parish school districts will give parents the option for their child to learn online. If you’d like to enroll your child in a NOLA Public School, visit https://enrollnola.org/late-enrollment/.