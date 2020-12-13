Local residents react to COVID-19 vaccination

NEW ORLEANS – The CDC has agreed to allow the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination to be given to people ages 16 and up. The vaccine will be shipped to all 50 states – some currently en route to Louisiana.



According to the Greater New Orleans Lead Public Health Official Dr. Joseph Kanter, Monday “Will begin a months-long process of delivering and administering vaccines across the state, building the herd of immunity that will bring our lives back to normal.’ But some say they’re against the shot.



“I’ve seen some different types of side effects but everybody’s body doesn’t react to things the same so it just has to be something that’s proven over time,” Jefferson Parish resident John Green shared. “But, as of now, I think in the developing stages, it’s nothing I’m looking forward to. I just kind of take care of my body on my own.”

While some agree with Green, others say they’re open to the vaccination depending on the circumstance.

“I’m not for it or against it but I feel like it’s necessary for those who have underlying conditions and aren’t able to properly heal or do the things that are necessary for their health,” New Orleans resident Britni Wells told WGNO.



“I hope in time we can actually get back to some kind of normalcy,” said Green. “We have to find different ways because not everybody is comfortable doing this but if the vaccine is all we have to take then maybe it’s something we’ll consider.