Local pop-up farmers market receives overflowing support from residents

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleanians are doing their best to support local farmers! However, there may be too many for the size of the venue.



The Crescent City Farmers Market pop-up shop was set up on Sunday, April 5th between 9 AM and 12 PM. Located at Parkway Bakery and Tavern (538 Hagan Ave). The farmers market was set up as a drive-thru and only served people who pre-ordered their items. Customers received their products while in their cars.



All purchases were made electronically to reduce the amount of money contact amid COVID-19. No sales took place at the pop-up shop.

Among the products offered are barbecue, eggs, produce and even seafood! While these are tasty items, the wait for the food is not as appealing. Customers say they are in line for 40 minutes and over.



WGNO is led to believe that organizers are seeking to select another venue to accommodate for the overflow of support.