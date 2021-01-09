Local father and son bond through New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS – Father and son, Josh and Timothy Dickson are inseparable. Their solid bond was created over the years as dedicated fans of the New Orleans Saints.

“From going to meet players and getting their autographs to driving to the games, we’re talking about the Saints, at the game we’re experiencing the joy of football,” said Josh Dickson.

“My first ever Saints game was in 2013 vs. the Green Bay Packers,” Timothy Dickson shared. “I honestly don’t remember but the environment is always crazy and exciting.”

Since this pandemic, the duo has slowed down on going to home games. In the meantime, they picked up collecting franchise items. Timothy‘s favorite?

“Drew Brees signed Super Bowl trophy,” Dickson told WGNO. “This is a replica of the Super Bowl trophy they won in 2009.”

One moment both Dixons hope to see this year? The New Orleans Saints returning to the Super Bowl.

“Drew on the field and the defense is phenomenal,” Josh Dickson said. “It’s a great reminder of that Super Bowl year. We have the potential! I look forward to seeing the Saints go all the way!”