Local family spends Mother’s Day with three generations

NEW ORLEANS – Happy Mother’s Day to all of our amazing heroes! One local family gathered together, New Orleans style, to celebrate the occasion!



It’a about that time to recognize our wonder women! But with the coronavirus crisis, showing appreciation may be a little difficult this year. Well, not for the Tobias family who rallied together this afternoon!



“[To honor myself], and my mother. She’s the first generation. And also my niece, she’s the third generation, Larissa Ward!” 2nd Generation, Janet Tobias told WGNO this afternoon.

That’s right, three generations! Their friends and family had an intimate parade on Toledano and Carondelet which meant the world to all of them.



“I’m proud. Very proud. Very, very proud” First generation, Josie Ward shared.



Ms. Tobias says, being able to celebrate with three generations is a major blessing. Especially since this family endured so much to be here.



“My mother. She was one of the sugar cane farmers, she worked on the plantation. Also Katrina and now the virus. But we are here and we are so grateful and we are so thankful!”

The family is also thankful for motherhood.



“That’s one of my greatest accomplishments” 3rd Generation, Larissa Forman said. I mean, that’s the best thing that happened.



“We are looking forward to many, many, many, many more Mother’s Days!”