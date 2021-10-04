Livingston Parish announces Trick-or-Treat times for Saturday, October 30

LIVINGSTON, La. (WGNO) — Officials in Livingston Parish have announced a change in Trick-or-Treating plans for this year.

Instead of Sunday, October 31, Trick-or-Treating hours have been moved to Saturday, October 30th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The change applies to areas outside incorporated municipalities in Livingston Parish.

Parish Councilman R.C. “Bubba” Harris has also announced that the annual Trunk-or-Treat festivities will be held on Saturday from 6 to 8 as well. The event will be held at South Park located on Vincent Road in Denham Springs.

