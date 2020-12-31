Last chance to support Louisiana’s young artists in 2020

|NEW ORLEANS — For those whom have yet made a charitable contribution to become a ‘Friend of NOCCA’ there is still time. Every financial gift made supports young artists and our shared cultural community.
If contributed before December 31, the donation will be eligible for a deduction of up to $300 from the benefactor’s 2020 taxes, thanks to the CARES Act. This benefit is available even for standard deduction.
What can your gift do?
• $50 means a month of cooking supplies for a Culinary Arts student
• $100 becomes two pairs of ballet shoes for a Dance student
• $500 helps pay for a master class with an acclaimed visiting artist in one of NOCCA’s 11 arts departments
• $1,000 gives students a chance to attend prestigious summer training programs, which can turn into college scholarships
Click here to become a Friend of NOCCA before the new year arrives.