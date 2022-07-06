NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Happening this Saturday, Join Krewe de Pink for their 3rd Annual Death by Chocolate – NOT Breast Cancer. Get your tickets now and be a part of the fight against breast cancer.

2021 – Death by Chocolate – NOT Breast Cancer

Guests will enjoy live music performed by the Delgado Jazz Combo, raffles and a fabulous pink photo station. Those who attend are in for a unique and memorable experience full of wonderful sights, scents, sounds and tastes all while supporting breast cancer research.

“Breast Cancer is a leading cause of cancer death in women and a disease that has touched so many we know – yet how to get involved in the fight can be difficult,” says Greg Cantrell, president. That is why this fundraiser was created. Krewe de Pink was all in when they came up with a fun way for people to support Breast Cancer Research.

Death by Chocolate – NOT Breast Cancer features an evening of choclate and champagne. The event is on Saturday, July 9, from 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm. at the Schoen Mansion. Krewe de Pink has once again partnered with Delgado Community College’s Culinary and Pastry Arts Program for this event.

The students will be creating tasty chocolate bites, both savory and sweet. The chocolate is being donated by Callebaut Chocolate. During this competition, each student will be judged by guests and local celebrity chefs on their chocolate-inspired dishes, with 1st and 2nd place prizes being awarded for each category.

As usual, the 2022 Six Sweet Survivors will be honored at the event. They are: Caitron Gladow, Maria Stanbaugh, Dianne Honore, Grace Landry, Alena Stewart, Chontel Landry, and Aline Schoen (posthumously).

VIP tickets are $100 and are sold in advance only. General admission is $60 per person in advance and $75 at the door. VIP ticket holders will have exclusive access to the event at 5:30 pm with local celebrity chefs and the 2022 Sweet Survivors with special takeaways. Tickets are limited and go on sale June 12th, 2022. They can be purchased at www.krewedepink.org.

Hillery Moise, Event Co-Chair loves this event because “The money stays local to support breast cancer research and it supports students by giving them the opportunity to give back to the community while strengthening their skills. A Win-Win-Win.”

Death by Chocolate Not Breast Cancer, like its sister fundraisers, Pink Bra Run and Krewe de Pink Prom directly supports breast cancer research at Tulane Cancer Center by earmarking money for much needed, non-grant supported research supplies. Learn more at www.krewedepink.org.