Larry Morrow and Alvin Kamara spread holiday cheer by helping last-minute shoppers at ‘Save-A-Lot’ Grocery Store

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Wednesday, New Orleans restauranteur and serial entrepreneur Larry Morrow and New Orleans Saints star Running Back Alvin Kamara popped up at the “Save-A-Lot” local grocery store to pay for the groceries of store patrons.

In past years the dynamic duo has hosted a turkey giveaway that has helped over 1500 families in need.

Due to Covid-19 in 2020, the annual tradition did not take place. This year the tandem returned with a new holiday tradition as they hope to spread holiday cheer and help out some lucky New Orleanians with last-minute shopping and season’s greetings.