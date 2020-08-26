Lafourche Parish officials to close HWY 1 amid Hurricane Laura storm surges

LAFOURCHE PARISH – Lafourche Parish is experiencing some storm surge as Hurricane Laura nears Louisiana – especially South of the Leon Theriot Lock.



At 6:30 on Wednesday morning, Lafourche Parish officials shut down HWY 1 to insure the safety of the community. Sheriffs set up a checkpoint- anyone traveling south of Leon Theriot Lock was turned away as flooding began to take over Highway one. Lafourche Parish President says this brings him back to 2005.



“We had these conversations last night knowing that Laura was kind of ticking a little bit NorthWest,” Lafourche Parish President, Archie Chaisson explained. “We saw this during Rita and this storm reminds us a lot of Rita. A little bit different track. A little bit different intensities but a lot of the same characteristics so we kind of knew we were gonna have some trouble with LA 1.”



So did Lafourche Parish residents who say they know this routine all too well which they find frustrating.



“We always have to go and leave. I sent my kids to Alexandria- they had to come back because of the storm,” Erica Sands, Lafourche Parish resident told us. “Because of Laura, they had to come back this way because of it.”



Chaisson says he understands these are difficult times. His advice? “We’ve encouraged our residents all along to continue to watch the track and continue to be weather aware because again, a shift in this thing in a small amount could do some additional damage,” Chaisson said. “Just remain mindful that we could see some gust winds, possible for heavy rainfall and come severe weather.”



WGNO is told HWY 1 will stay closed at least until Thursday morning.