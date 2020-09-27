Junior’s on Harrison host Hogs for the Cause BBQ drive-thru

NEW ORLEANS – More than 200 people lined up at Junior’s on Harrison to pick up their pre-ordered meals to support Hogs for the Cause, an organization that supports families in the fight against pediatric brain cancer.



“I mean, I can’t think of a cause much better than helping sick kids, you know? And Hogs for the Cause has been around for eleven or twelve years,” a member of a Hogs for the Cause team, Josh Golding explained. “We’ve grown every year and we raised over a million dollars last year.”



Golding says, the goal is to top that amount this year. At least $25,000 is expected to be raised on Sunday. Hogs for the Cause normally hosts a festival in the spring. However, because of COVID-19, it was canceled. Teams say it was more important now than ever to join together.



“2020 has been something for everybody and that should never hold you back from always giving back,” Nick Hufft, owner of Junior’s on Harrison said. “You know, I think that’s a motto we have in all these restaurants.”



“We’re still out here working for you, you know? We care – we’re doing our best to help you guys out,” said Golding.