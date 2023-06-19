CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO)— St. Bernard Parish celebrated Juneteenth with a special ceremony at the Val Reiss Sports Complex.

Juneteenth is a day to celebrate the abolition of slavery in the United States. It was finally recognized as a Federal holiday in 2021, and in St. Bernard Parish they made sure to mark this day of freedom in a special way.

Through performance art, a wreath presentation, and a proclamation from St. Bernard Parish leaders, Juneteenth is a day to celebrate the power of the people.

“Freedom! The chains have been broken,” Joseph Addison Sr. said.

For these folks, Juneteenth is a celebration of independence from the chains of slavery. It means a new day.

“Our ancestors were slaves back in the day, years ago. It means a lot to everyone here. This is why we are here. Our ancestors, what they went through, what they did for us, and what the people are doing for us now,” Brenda Brown Exnicious said.

“I feel very powerful today on Juneteenth, knowing the history,” Tremayne Brown Jr. said.

“It is good for young people to celebrate, so they’ll know the history and focus on what’s next and what’s to come,” Tyrone Major said.

Brent Bailey, who spoke at today’s ceremony said, “For me Juneteenth means the constant battle of being black, but also knowing your community and that’s why we celebrate it. For me it has a double meaning, but all together it means being with community.”

Still many say the work isn’t done with ongoing racial battles to fight like the recent banning of books by black authors.

“Show people we can love one another, no hate here,” Brenda Brown Exnicious said.

For leaders in St. Bernard Parish, they promise to mark this day with honor.

“This is a historic event for our country and St. Bernard needs to be involved in that. We are glad we are celebrating such a historic event for the United States of America,” Guy McInnis, St. Bernard Parish President said.

Juneteenth is the first new Federal holiday to be recognized since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day back in 1983.

