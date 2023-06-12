NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Juneteenth is a Federal Holiday that honors the concept of freedom. Freedom is a concept that all of us in the country are born with. It’s the wind that allows feathers the fly and the seasoning that makes food taste delicious and allows plants and mankind to grow. In this program we tell stories about freedom through tennis, food, genealogy, festival, writing and operatic music. Juneteenth is the celebration of the the end of slavery in the United States. In commemoration of the freedom it honors, this is a special production of Moving New Orleans Forward, Juneteenth, with hosts LBJ and Christopher Leach.

The WGNO Juneteenth special airs this weekend on WGNO and NOLA38:

WNOL– Saturday, June 17 at 9:30 PM

WGNO – Sunday, June 18 at 10:30 PM