NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Juneteenth is approaching, offices will be closed in observance of the holiday and events will be held across the state.

To commemorate the emancipation of the enslaved African Americans, the public can attend events throughout Louisiana, honoring freedom and unity, the full weekend up until June 19.

All events are filled with historical moments that teach both children and adults about the slaves’ journey to freedom. While they learn, children can enjoy games, food, music, and face painting.

Check back for updates and added events:

New Orleans

The Crescent City Mentoring Collaborative presents a Juneteenth Celebration Honoring Freedom and Unity Saturday, June 17, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. 2803 St. Philip St., New Orleans, La. 70119 | The Ochsner Health Son of a Saint Bivian Lee Jr. Center

Juneteenth Festival hosted by Juan Lafonta and Associates Saturday, June 17 at 6 p.m. Fireworks begin at 8 p.m. Lakefront behind Lakefront Arena between Franklin Avenue and the Seabrook Bridge

“HOPE” Juneteenth Splash Day Celebration Monday, June 19, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Berhman Park 2529 General Meyer Ave., New Orleans, La. 70114

Juneteenth Festival Monday, June 19, 2 p.m. -7 p.m. Congo Square 701 N. Rampart Street, New Orleans, La.

Juneteenth Freedom Gala Monday, June 18, 6 p.m.- 9 p.m. André Cailloux Center for Performing Arts and Cultural Justice, 2541 Bayou Rd, New Orleans, LA



St. Bernard Parish

Juneteenth Celebration of St. Bernard Parish Monday, June 19, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Val Riess Park, 1101 Magistrate St., Chalmette, La. Hosted by Juneteenth Committee Partnership with Violets Intellectual Proteges



St. Tammany Parish

City of Covington Juneteenth Celebration “Every Broken Chain” Monday, June 19 4 th Annual Freedom Parade starts at 10 a.m. ending at the Auditorium followed by the 4 th Annual Ceremony with live music, then a walk to the Bogue Falaya Hall for a free lunch for the community.

