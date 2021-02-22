Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto reveals events leading to 5-person shooting at Jefferson Gun Outlet

METAIRIE, LA – 27-year-old Joshua Williams went on a shooting spree at the Jefferson Gun Outlet on Saturday, The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says. The shooting killed 47-year-old Noah Fischbach– an employee at the outlet, 59-year-old Veronica Billiot–who was a customer picking up a gun and injured two store employees. By the time the shooting was over, Williams was shot and killed by other employees of the outlet.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff

<Joe Lopinto: “Joshua Williams entered into the location with his brother, Timothy Williams and Timothy Williams’ two children,” explained Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto. “Reportedly they were there to buy ammunition. He was inside the store with an extended magazine that was protruding invisible to the clerks.”

T6he clerks then asked Williams to unload the gun or bring it outside. Allegedly, no arguments took place. Lopinto says Williams then walked to the front door seeming to cooperate, but when he opened the door, he took a shot into the parking lot. Afterwards, he pointed the gun inside the store and shot Billiot.

“Then Mr. Williams trained the gun back towards the counter and exchanged rounds of bullets with several employees and exited the store,” said Lopinto. “Then he attempts to re-enter the store. His brother who is laid out on the ground with the other child is seen waving at this bother like ‘get out of here!’”

As Joshua Williams passed the counter, Lopinto says he sees Noah Fischbach laying on the ground. Williams fired two shots at Fischbach fatally wounding him. Williams continued down the hall– Lopinto says ‘looking for more victims. When Williams walked outside for a final time, he and several employees exchanged gunfire.

“He exchanged fire with one of them in which he strikes one of the employees in the leg,” Lopinto explained. “And then several other employees who had exited through other exits encountered him in the front parking lot where they exchanged additional rounds ultimately leading to the death of Joshua Williams. The fact of it is, is I don’t know if we’ll ever know why this happened.”

Officials say there were a total of 8 shooters and 8 guns– 2 additional guns were found in Joshua Williams’ car. More than 3,000 photos of this incident were collected and over 100 firearms have been recovered. Sheriff Lopinto says this entire event happened within less than 2 minutes.