Jefferson Parish Schools reopen campuses since COVID-19 pandemic

NEW ORLEANS – After weeks of uncertainty between Jefferson Parish Schools’ faculty and parents, the first day of in-person learning has finally arrived and students say they’re excited to be back in the classroom.



“Seeing my friends after five months- that’s good, yeah,” Malia, a Jefferson Parish student, told WGNO on Monday Morning.



Of course, this year is going to be a little different as the district will implement safety precautions like hand sanitizer in the hallways, social distancing in classrooms, and encouraging students to wash their hands as much as possible.



While some parents are still unsure, others say they’re looking forward to embracing the new normal. “A little scared. I’m happy at the same time and blessed that it’s gonna be a great year,” Jefferson Parish Parent, McKenzie Lopez shared.



“The hope is that we get through the school year more than anything,” another parent mentioned. “You know, that we go through the first few weeks without any issues- without a bunch of kids getting quarantined and, you know, he [parent’s son] learns and enjoys it like he does. He was excited to get back today and I hope that continues.”



We are told, about 40% of Jefferson Parish students have opted to learn online. For the other 60% on campus? Parents are prayerful that the health of your children will be secure. “God will be with all these kids,” said Lopez. “With my kids and everybody else’s kids and give them a safe year.”