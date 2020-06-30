Jefferson Parish residents rally against Jefferson Parish President, Cynthia Lee Sheng on Tuesday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS – Some Jefferson Parish residents rallied together in front of the Yenni Building in Kenner to speak against Jefferson Parish President, Cynthia Lee Sheng because they’re unhappy that face coverings will be mandatory starting July 1st. They say, Sheng is abusing her power.

“I have not been sick whatsoever! I have been cautious! It’s up to We the People to be able to make these executive decisions ourselves,” Jefferson Parish resident, Marlene Miller told WGNO this afternoon.

Jefferson Parish resident and plaintiff, Clayton Cangelosi says he’s filed a motion for a temporary stay on the executive order. This means postponing the proclamation until a judge hears his argument in court. Cangelosi believes this mandatory order violates state laws.

“You’re only allowed to wear a mask for Halloween and Mardi Gras,” Cangelosi shared. “I have anxiety issues so I can’t breathe with it on! So, me going to a place, wearing a mask will cause and create more problems!”

Cynthia Lee Sheng says, making it mandatory for residents to wear masks or face coverings was vital as there’s been over 600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the area since last week.

“We have got to continue to manage this and we have got to learn to live with the threat of this virus for a long time,” said Sheng. “I know people are tired of it. I’m tired of it, you know?! There’s still over 90 percent of the people who haven’t caught this virus yet. So, it’s about protecting those of us who haven’t caught it yet.”

A part of this mandate is enforcing the new order. Violators could be fined up to $500. Cangelosi says, he wants his day in court and if the judge denies his motion, he’ll be happy to cooperate.

“I will respect whatever wishes that he gives! We have to plead our case to him! Give us a fair choice,” said Cangelosi.

Cynthia Lee Sheng says, if the judge does rule in favor of Mr. Cangelosi, she and her team will file an appeal.