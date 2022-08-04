JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO)— Jefferson Parish and the United Way are teaming up to assist people with paying their mortgages. Through the Jefferson Community Action Program JeffCAP, a $40,000 donation from the non-profit will cover up to three months of payments for eligible applicants.

To qualify, residents must live in Jefferson Parish, be experiencing economic hardship, be responsible for a mortgage, and have a social security card, tax ID number, or valid Louisiana ID for all people living in the home. Applicants should also have a current mortgage statement showing delinquency and proof of residence no older than 30 days.

According to program organizers, other guidelines include:

Mortgage assistance is limited to principal and interest only; escrow, taxes, insurance and late fees cannot be included in the payment.

Only mortgages on principal residences are eligible; payments on second mortgages and lines of credit are not eligible. Forbearance loans and loan modification fees are also ineligible.

Assistance is limited and may be available to all eligible clients on a first-come, first-served basis. Service is dependent on available funding at the time of the individual’s application.

Clients who have received assistance through the United Way EFSP funding through other agencies are not eligible.

Applicants can only receive one benefit per funding cycle (no exceptions).

Applications will not be accepted via email or fax. Any incomplete applications will be rejected.

Assistance is restricted and some situations are ineligible: More than three months mortgage payment First month of new mortgage Escrow payments, taxes and insurance All fees, including late fees, condo fees, homeowner association fees/dues



“We are grateful to be able to offer this program in an effort to help our residents retain their homes during economic hardship,” said JeffCAP Director Christi Langoni in a statement.

Those interested in applying can contact Stacey Fields at 504-736-6900. Officials say it can take up to several weeks to process the application.