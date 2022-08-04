JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO)— Jefferson Parish and the United Way are teaming up to assist people with paying their mortgages. Through the Jefferson Community Action Program JeffCAP, a $40,000 donation from the non-profit will cover up to three months of payments for eligible applicants.
To qualify, residents must live in Jefferson Parish, be experiencing economic hardship, be responsible for a mortgage, and have a social security card, tax ID number, or valid Louisiana ID for all people living in the home. Applicants should also have a current mortgage statement showing delinquency and proof of residence no older than 30 days.
According to program organizers, other guidelines include:
- Mortgage assistance is limited to principal and interest only; escrow, taxes, insurance and late fees cannot be included in the payment.
- Only mortgages on principal residences are eligible; payments on second mortgages and lines of credit are not eligible. Forbearance loans and loan modification fees are also ineligible.
- Assistance is limited and may be available to all eligible clients on a first-come, first-served basis. Service is dependent on available funding at the time of the individual’s application.
- Clients who have received assistance through the United Way EFSP funding through other agencies are not eligible.
- Applicants can only receive one benefit per funding cycle (no exceptions).
- Applications will not be accepted via email or fax. Any incomplete applications will be rejected.
- Assistance is restricted and some situations are ineligible:
- More than three months mortgage payment
- First month of new mortgage
- Escrow payments, taxes and insurance
- All fees, including late fees, condo fees, homeowner association fees/dues
“We are grateful to be able to offer this program in an effort to help our residents retain their homes during economic hardship,” said JeffCAP Director Christi Langoni in a statement.
Those interested in applying can contact Stacey Fields at 504-736-6900. Officials say it can take up to several weeks to process the application.