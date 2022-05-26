METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — On May 24, the Jefferson Parish Library announced a summer reading program for kids and teens.

The 2022 summer reading program called “Oceans of Possibilities” will begin on June 4 and run through July 31.

The children’s summer reading kick-off party will happen at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie, and West Bank Regional Library, 2751 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.

Teenagers will also have their own kick-off party at both regional libraries on Saturday, June 11. There will be pizza, games, and crafts to decompress from the school year. It will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 11, at the Jane O’Brien Chatelain West Bank Regional Library, 2751 Manhattan, Harvey.

Additionally, teens will be able to do the same from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, June 11, at the East Bank Regional, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

All ages can participate in the summer reading program.

Children will read for one hour or complete one activity.

Points can be earned by reading one book. With five points participants will earn a prize from the treasure chest and children up to fifth grade will receive a free kid’s meal from Raising Cane’s.

Teens and adults will receive a free book certificate for the next Friends of the Jefferson Public Library’s Big Book Sale.

For more information on Jefferson Parish Library’s Summer Reading Program “Oceans of Possibilities” click here.