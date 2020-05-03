‘Jazz Fest Home’ bringing the spirit & feel of Jazz Fest to neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS– Just blocks away from the Fair Grounds, there’s a colorful home on the corner of N. White and Ponce De Leon and this house has become known as the “Jazz Fest Home” where Porch Fest takes place.

This is the home of Mary Anne Estes and Jennifer Biniek. After Hurricane Katrina, the home was brightly painted and since it reminds the neighborhood of Jazz Fest because it has the look, spirit and feel of the fest.

“It is our happy place. We didn’t want it to be a Mardi Gras house. Having reds and blues thrown in with that deep green. Jennifer tried to replicate a Caribbean feel when she came up with the designs for the columns,” Estes said.

For years their home has been a stand-out for fest-goers. It has a bubble machine, a kiddie pool, a Kermit Ruffins cut-out, music notes decorating the home, and a Jazz Fest flag.

“In the past for Jazz Fest people are always stopping by and wanting to hang with us,” Estes said.

Because of the coronavirus crisis this year Jazz Fest was canceled, but these women are hoping that the spirit is still felt. Today on what would’ve been the last day of the fest, they are out on their porch listening to WWOZ and festing in place.

“When people drive by they don’t have sad faces. They are appreciating what we’re doing, and we’re appreciating them appreciating,” Estes said.