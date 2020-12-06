Jason Williams defeats Keva Landrum in District Attorney race; residents react

Jason Williams was elected to be the next District Attorney in Orleans Parish, winning 58% of the votes as compared to Landrum‘s 42%. However, some residents were left disappointed following the results.

“I think it would probably be in the best light for our city not to have a District Attorney that’s already questionable,” said Orleans Parish resident Sandra Smith. “But it is what it is, you know? We’re not gonna be pleased all the time.”



Others were relieved Landrum wasn’t named the next DA because they weren’t pleased with her performance as a judge.



“Putting witnesses in jail doesn’t sit well with me,” said Orleans Parish resident Lynn Jenkins. “We need radical change. I wish there was a perfect candidate but I think that Jason Williams is more likely to bring the changes we need in criminal justice.”



Despite the loss, Landrum says she has so much more to give New Orleans and with the help of the community, progression will be made.



“It is going to be important that we remain committed to holding the office accountable to fairness and justice and accountability,” said Landrum. “I am going to continue to do the work of New Orleans and I’m just excited about whatever’s next on my journey.”