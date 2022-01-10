Inauguration Day in New Orleans. What’s on tap…

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- Starting with a mass at 8:30 at St. Patricks Church, Mayor Latoya Cantrell will be the first to be sworn in at 10:00 A.M., following the mass. Mayor Cantrell will be sworn in separately from the newly elected city council members to limit seating capacity and reduce the risk of potential exposure.

At 11:00 A.M. Monday, January 10, the New Orleans City Council will have their ceremony in the council chambers.

If you remember back during the elections, many seats were up for grabs. Some were re-elected while others are new to the council this term. It was a highly contested race for City Council this year and there are five newcomers this term.

Mayor Cantrell will be sworn in on the steps of Gallier Hall, weather permitting. Due to the recent spike in positivity rates of covid, both events are closed to the public and only a limited amount of attendees will be present.

You can watch both events virtually through the link on the Mayor and the City Council’s Twitter pages.

Here is the new City Council:

Councilmember-At-Large Helena Moreno

Councilmember-At-Large JP Morrell

District “A” Councilmember Joseph Giarrusso III

District “B” Councilmember Lesli D. Harris

District “C” Councilmember Freddie King III

District “D” Councilmember Eugene J. Greene, Jr.

District “E” Councilmember Oliver M. Thomas, Jr.

After the City Council is sworn in, they will begin their meeting around noon. On the agenda today is a motion to choose the president and vice president of the council. Looking at the briefing of the agenda, Helena Moreno would serve as president and J.P. Morrell as vice president.