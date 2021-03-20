‘Hope’ delivers 500 Easter baskets at Behrman Park drive-thru event

NEW ORLEANS — Easter is still be two weeks away, but that did not stop the Hope Organization and the New Orleans Recreational Development Commission from passing out 500 Easter baskets at Behrman Park on Saturday.

Dozens of cars lined the makeshift drive-thru to collect an assortment of Easter goodies in a community-wide celebration supporting a “day out against crime.”

Organizer Michael Willis says holding community events and giving back is important, because it gives home during this difficult time.