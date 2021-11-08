HAPPENING TODAY: Closing arguments and jury deliberations for Jack Strain’s trial.

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO)- What will the jury decide? We are one step closer to finding out the fate of former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff, Jack Strain.

Closing arguments are set to begin Monday morning at 9:00 A.M. in Covington. The jury will hear first from the District Attorney then, from the defendant’s representation. After both sides have a chance to recap their case and present their arguments, the rest will be up to the jury.

Following closing arguments, the jury will be taken to another room and will privately decide on a verdict.

Keep in mind, Strain entered a plea of not guilty on all eight counts. During this trial, the jury heard from key witnesses such as five allege victims, two medical professionals, Strain’s wife, and more. The District Attorney had a list of 30 witnesses they planned to call to testify.

Even though the jury will begin deliberations today, the judge asked them to bring several days worth of close to the courthouse just in case the decision process is prolonged. The jury will not be allowed to go home until they reach a decision. That could happen as soon as today or could take several days to reach an agreement.

The courthouse opens at 8:00 A.M. and the trial will begin again at 9:00 A.M.