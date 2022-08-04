WGNO
Grambling State University (Courtesy: Grambling State University)
by: Kevin Dudley, Jr.
Posted: Aug 4, 2022 / 10:30 AM CDT
Updated: Aug 4, 2022 / 09:51 AM CDT
GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State University has announced that housing for the 2022 Fall semester has reached its full capacity. Details are limited at the moment.
As always, we will keep you updated once we receive more information.
