Gowan, Farrell named St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies of the year

COVINGTON, La. — Deputy First Class Sean Gowan has been named St. Tammany Sheriff Office’s Deputy of the Year. Sheriff Randy Smith announced Gowan’s recognition on Thursday.

DFC Gowan was hired by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office as a deputy in the Criminal Patrol Division (District II) in October 2014.

In January 2020, the Slidell High School and Southeastern Louisiana University graduate was transferred to the Highway Enforcement Unit, a specialized unit which concentrates on traffic enforcement and intercepting traveling criminals primarily on the interstate systems in St. Tammany Parish. DFC Gowan’s dedication and work in this unit has led to multiple arrests and the seizure of narcotics.

“DFC Gowan’s dedication, passion and work ethic exemplifies what the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is all about,” Sheriff Smith said. “Please join me in congratulating him and thanking him for his service to the citizens of St. Tammany Parish.”

Warren Farrell awarded Corrections Deputy of the Year honors

Warren Farrell

DFC Farrell has been with the STPSO Corrections Division for eight years and is a Field Training Officer. During his time working in the Corrections Division he has displayed a willingness to learn and advance his knowledge.

During the pandemic, DFC. Farrell has gone above and beyond his normal duties to maintain safe sanitation practices and encourage others to do the same all while keeping a smile on his face. In his current role of Medical Deputy, he has had to adapt to numerous changes in the guidelines the CDC sets for the jail.

DFC Farrell comes to work daily, prepared with a plan laid out and develops strategic ways to complete his assigned tasks. He is always willing to assist his coworkers and boosts their morale.

“DFC Farrell’s dedication to the agency and positive and contagious attitude is what sets him apart,” Sheriff Smith said. “Please join me in congratulating and thanking him for his service to the agency and the citizens of St. Tammany Parish.”