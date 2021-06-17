GMNO team trades mics for gloves.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)– Our Good Morning New Orleans team is trading in the mics for gloves this year. The staff is volunteering this year at Second Harvest.

Each year, on Nexstar’s Founders Day, stations across the country do a day of caring, by picking a local organization to serve. Nexstar’s annual Founder’s Day of Caring event for 2021 takes place all day on June 17.

Loving a good opportunity to leave the desk and roll up their sleeves, the morning crew helped out at Second Harvest. They are organization that truly jumped into action with a mission to feed as many people as possible during the pandemic. Our team was lucky enough to work along side them, to see what happens behind the scenes.

“We would not be able to perform disaster response or daily hunger needs without our volunteers,” shared Elisha Darcey, Second Harvest.

That’s why we wanted to step in and help out.

“You know this is the community that we call home and, it’s so important that we help others, especially this year with the pandemic hitting so hard in our community, it’s important for us to help volunteer so that Second Harvest can continue their mission. It really feels great beign here and being apart of it knowing exactly where this food is going in to our community. It’s powerful,” said Peyton LoCicero Trist, anchor/reporter WGNO News.

“As a nonprofit, we cannot afford to staff to the level that we need,” said Darcey. “So, we have great appreciation and tremendous need for groups like yourselves who come here to volunteer and help us pack disaster boxes, help us plate meals. What ever is needed, volunteers are critical to our mission.”

“What I like most about volunteering is finding out what really goes into the process because we just see the end result,” explained Tamica Lee, Anchor WGNO News. “We see who needs what but, we don’t really know what goes into setting up boxes and getting families what they need. Pretty incredible.”

“We are pre-packaging basically a grocery order for individuals, which is nice because (the families in need) can tell us what they want and we just go through the supplies we have here, and put it all in one box. We are actually putting our hands to work and it’s been awesome,” described Sefench Henok, Anchor WGNO News.

“It makes this job a blessing to know that people give of their time, their effort,” said Darcey. “That folks in our community have a servant heart and they want to give back and, that is what motivates us to keep doing what we do.”