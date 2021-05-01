Global Pet Adoptathon kicks off locally for month of May

METAIRIE, La. — Jefferson Parish animal shelters are joining North Shore Animal League America for the 27th annual Global Pet Adoptathon running through the month of May.

More than 2,000 shelter partners participate in the monthlong initiative sponsored by Purina to shine a much needed light on issues of homeless animals and provide a pathway for adoption.

From May 1 – 31, Jefferson Parish Animal Shelters will be celebrating rescue animals and adoption with their “May The Fur Be With You” promotion. Adoption fees on all pets are $50.00 during May.

JEFFERSON PARISH ANIMAL SHELTER – EAST BANK

1 Humane Way, Harahan, LA 70123

Phone: 504-736-6111

JEFFERSON PARISH ANIMAL SHELTER – WEST BANK

2701 Lapalco Blvd, Harvey, LA 70058

Phone: 504-349-5111

Jefferson Parish Animal Shelters are conducting adoptions by appointment only.

For more information about Global Pet Adoptathon and a list of shelter partners participating nationwide, visit: animalleague.org/PetAdoptathon