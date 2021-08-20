From camp counselor to Girl Scout Gold

Ashlei Douglas scouts for kids to have a less stressful future

HARAHAN, La. (WGNO) — She’s a camp counselor. She wrangles Louisiana kids like a cowgirl on a ranch. She’s the shepherd who makes sure her flock does not flee.

Her name is Ashlei Douglas.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says Ashlei takes time to clock in at Faith Lutheran Church in Harahan, Louisiana.

That’s where she’s a camp counselor at KidCam, a camp for kids.

Her time card is filling up. It includes a Black Belt in martial arts.

And, she’s going to school in London where she studies public health.

It all goes back to what she learned as a Louisiana Girl Scout.

Now, she’s a 19-year-old Girl Scout Gold Award winner. It’s the highest honor a Girl Scout can achieve.

Boy Scouts strive to become Eagle Scouts, Girl Scouts for the Gold.

She got Gold with a lesson plan, a road map to navigate the stressful highways and bumpy byways kids have to get through.

It’s the way we all just live these days. And we’re taking kids along for the ride.

That’s how Ashlei Douglas gets through.

All the way to the Gold.