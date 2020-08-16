French Quarter Walking Tour- what the new ‘normal’ looks like

NEW ORLEANS – The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the tourist experience here in New Orleans but one spot has found a way to give visitors a pretty cool look at the city.



“I’ve been coming here for years,” New Orleans tourist, Julie Hoyt shared. “For Jazz Fest, VooDoo- I’ve been coming here for decades and I’ve never done a tour like this!”



Hoyt is talking about the French Quarter Walking Tour – a two-hour experience that shows people around the city while learning the culture along with the history. Several locations are included.



“Around Jackson Square. Up to the RiverFront, down Dutch Alley, to the French Market, up Dumaine Street to Royal. Royal up to Toulouse and then Toulouse to charter,” French Quarter Walking Tour guide, Craig Henry told WGNO.



The French Quarter Walking Tour normally costs $20 per person but to make it more affordable during these tough times, Henry says it’s now half off. He also noted, much of that funding will go to educational activities throughout the French Quarter. “Planning special exhibits, for instance, during the tricentennial celebration,” Henry explained.



To encourage social distancing, a box system is used. Tour guides speak into a headset while tourists listen with disposable earplugs. Although exploring the city is different under new COVID-19 guidelines, some visitors are happy tours like this are still offered.



“It makes me feel like things are little by little coming back to normal and it just brings a smile- under this mask- to my face,” said Hoyt.

Tours are offered every Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting at 10:30 AM.