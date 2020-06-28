Free COVID-19 testing for the week of June 29th

NEW ORLEANS – For the week of June 29th, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced places in Orleans Parish for families to be tested for COVID-19.

“Everyone can get tested for free,” Cantrell posted on her Facebook page on Sunday morning. “No ID, no insurance [is needed].”

Here are the times and places for COVID-19 testing:

Monday, June 29th, 2020 at Andrew Wilson School between 8 AM and 1:30 PM (non-invasive nasal swab). There will also be COVID-19 testing at Avenue Pub between 1 PM and 5 PM (oral swab).

Tuesday, June 30th, 2020 at Andrew Wilson School between 8 AM and 1:30 PM (non-invasive nasal swab). There will also be COVID-19 testing at French Market between 10 AM and 3 PM (oral swab).

Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 at Edna Karr School between 8 AM and 1:30 PM (non-invasive nasal swab). There will also be COVID-19 testing at French Market between 10 AM and 3 PM (oral swab).

Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 at Edna Karr School between 8 AM and 1:30 PM (non-invasive nasal swab). There will also be COVID-19 testing at Bar Tonique between 12 PM and 4 PM.