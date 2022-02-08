LSU TigerRacing Formula SAE: "He was taken from us too soon. This year is for you Justin."

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Friends and classmates are mourning the passing of a former LSU student named Justin Fields.

Fields died on his birthday at the age of 22 in a car crash.

To say that Fields had an impact on the local community would be an understatement.

Fields graduated from LSU with a major in Mechanical Engineering and looked forward to working in aerospace, according to his obituary.

The former LSU student enjoyed everything from music to robotics.

Justin Fields spent time in The Golden Band from Tigerland.

The LSU Tiger Marching Band released this statement after the passing of their former member:

Tiger Band is devastated to learn about the loss of one of our own, Justin Fields. Justin was a member of the 2018-2019 clarinet section and a mechanical engineering major. We are deeply saddened by his passing but will remember him fondly for his bright spirit and are lucky to have had him as a part of our Tiger Band family.

Justin was also a member of the LSU TigerRacing Formula SAE.

The school sports team expressed sadness in their statement too:

It is with great sorrow that we must announce the loss of one of our beloved teammates and friends. Justin Fields was our powertrain lead, oil lead, manufacturing lead, driver, and most importantly our friend. He was taken from us too soon. This year is for you Justin.

Justin Fields attended Parkview Baptist School.

A high school friend named KT Scannell summed up what made Justin Fields so special.

Scannell said, “It was a joy to watch Justin’s admiration for music, space, and science continue to grow as we went through school. Some of my favorite memories with him were created during our time on the BulahBots Robotics team. Watching Justin passionately innovate was a treasure to see. Many agree that he was one of the most intellectual and kind individuals in our lives.”

A visitation and funeral service are scheduled for Justin Fields at the Resthaven Funeral Home on Saturday, February 12.