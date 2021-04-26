Fontainebleau art students in the running for $50,000 prize

MANDEVILLE, La. — Fontainebleau High School is asking the community to log on and vote for its art program as its in the running for a $50,000 prize.

Fontainebleau art students have designed shoes for the Vans High School Custom Culture initiative which was created to inspire and empower high school students to embrace their creativity through art and design and bring attention to diminishing arts education budgets.

The custom-designed shoes are based on two themes: ‘Hometown Pride’ and ‘Head in the Clouds.’

Aside from the top prize, four-runner up schools will receive $15,000 towards their art program. Fontainebleau High has made it into the top five twice and the school is hoping to take home the $50K winner’s purse for much-needed art program funding.