Flu season is here and COVID isn’t going anywhere – what medical experts advise

NEW ORLEANS – It could be a dangerous combination – COVID-19 and the flu. That’s why medical experts are advising communities to get their vaccinations during the first two weeks of October.



“You don’t ever want to compromise your respiratory status with one infection and then have the possibility of getting a second infection,” Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control, Katherine Baumgarten explained. “It takes about 14 days for the flu vaccine to be effective so we want to be sure that people have enough time to develop that immunity once they get the vaccines.”



So, how do you know if you have the flu or COVID-19? Baumgarten says it’d be hard to tell as most of the symptoms are the same – she encourages taking a test to know for sure. The flu shot is free with most insurances, however, not everyone should get the vaccine.



“Anybody that’s had a prior severe reaction to a flu vaccine might not wanna get it or anybody that’s had severe symptoms such as Guillian-Barré six weeks after getting a flu vaccine,” Baumgarten said.

This also includes infants six months or younger. We’re told, about 36,000 people die from the flu every year but getting the vaccination early could lower that number. If COVID-19 guidelines are continued to be followed, Baumgarten is optimistic, this flu season can be overcome.



“Do the things we need to, to protect others and prevent illness in those around us and in ourselves,” said Baumgarten.

For more information on how and where you can get your flu shot, visit Ochsner.org/flu.