Float in the Oaks in City Park

NEW ORLEANS – Although it’s fat Tuesday, Mardi Gras is a little different this year. no parades, floats, or throws. Luckily, City Park hosted its first-ever ‘Floats in the Oaks’. an event that boasts the best floats from krewes that normally roll during carnival season.

“We were excited when all of the captains of the krewes bought in and helped us stage this parade to give us when we recognize as a carnival season,” said Chief Operating Officer at New Orleans City Park, Rob DeViney.

Floats in the Oaks was supposed to close on Sunday but the event was extended through today by popular demand.

“Unfortunately, we lost last night due to the roadway but we’re open tonight to celebrate Mardi Gras,” DeVine told WGNO.

Something both residents and visitors are thankful for.

“I think there’s only a once-in-a-lifetime where we’ll be able to see a Mardi Gras like this,” New Orleans visitor, Zachary Grant said. “We’re able to get up close with the floats, it’s a whole new experience!”

“It gives a really great atmosphere to still enjoy Mardi Gras although we can’t go to the actual parade,” Shante Branscomb, a New Orleans resident said. “If we can’t have Mardi Gras the normal way, they should actually do this again.”

“You know, Mardi Gras is in our souls! It’s the fabric of our society– it’s who we are,” DeViney shared. “You can’t cancel carnival and this is evidence of that.”