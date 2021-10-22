Flashmob raises awareness of homelessness in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s a lot of fun to see a flash mob, and this one on Friday had a purpose.

It was a flash mob to raise awareness of the need to help homelessness by helping the New Orleans Mission.

Officials say the organization’s mission is to “Love God and Love People.”

“The importance of celebrating the Mission is to help our homeless community and many of the people that don’t have shelter,” an organizer explained. “We want to help nourish the qualities and the things that helpour communities.”

Those interested in getting involved with the mission can visit its website, where you can find information about a big fundraiser going on in November. The event will feature Danny Gokey, a rising star in Christian music.