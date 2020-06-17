Fire at Parlay’s Bar on Wednesday morning to impact neighboring businesses

LAKEVIEW – Gendusa’s Italian Market in Kenner went up in flames on Tuesday morning. Less than 24 hours later, another fire put a few places out of business for the time being.

Around 4:20 on Wednesday morning, Parlay’s Bar caught fire – a neighborhood spot in Lakeview that’s been around for over 60 years. The owner, Mike Keiffer says, he’s just happy no one was hurt.

“We didn’t know if it was a robbery or what. Sometimes we stay open very late so I didn’t know if people were still in there or not,” said Keiffer.

The New Orleans Fire Department says, they’re not sure what caused the fire and as of now, there’s no investigation.

“Looks electrical like maybe in the video poker machines,” Keiffer told WGNO this morning.

Parlay’s Bar was just remodeled inside and out. It reopened only last week after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Keiffer says, the fire caused about half a million dollars in damage.

“New paint, new bar stools and all and yeah, it’s a shame but you know, we’ll come back bigger and better,” The Parlay’s Bar owner shared.

Lakeview Burgers and Seafood also got major water and smoke damage. The owner of that restaurant, Kitsy Adams says, both venues are only separated by one cinder block wall.

“We’ve already started to gut, clean and it’s all going to be moved into a warehouse and then the landlord will come in, hopefully and rebuild,” said Adams.

The Reginelli’s Pizzeria and the Steak Knife Restaurant owners tell WGNO, they also have smoke and water damage but not as severe. Nevertheless, these business owners are hopeful they’ll see brighter days.

“Everybody is going to be down for a little while, unfortunately. But [we’re] great neighbors and we’ll all stick together and we will survive,” Adams shared.

Mike Keiffer also told us, he doesn’t expect Parlay’s Bar to reopen for at least another six months.