Family of slain nine-year-old speaks out; demands justice

NEW ORLEANS – Tragedy struck in the seventh ward after a shooting left two minors injured and one minor dead.

Around 5:00 on Monday evening, shots rang out on the 2100 block of Pauger Street, striking a teenage girl in the stomach, a 13-year-old boy in the leg and nine-year-old Devante Bryant in the head. Bryant died on the scene.

“It feels particularly painful to me to lose somebody that was so kind and that was just a baby,” Bryant’s former teacher, Ana Rodriguez told us. She also says Devante always had a smile on his face and stayed out of trouble.

“He ain’t never broken into a car! Never – nothing to do with no burglary! He has never done anything bad,” Donald Bryant said.

We’re told, Devante had dreams of becoming an actor, already looking to start his career.

“He wanted to be on Disney Channel,” said Bryant’s father. “He just had a little audition when we was at Texas. He was in a movie.”

The family says now, those are all memories and his future will never be lived out. Their biggest and only priority is seeking justice.

“What could he do you at nine?! He’s nine! He’ll never get a chance to go to high school” Bryant’s Grandmother, Monica Walker said. “He’ll never get a chance to grow up because somebody took his life.”

Devante Bryant would have turned ten on July 31st, 2020. If you have any information regarding this shooting, call the New Orleans Homicide Team at (504) 658-5300.