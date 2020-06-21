Families enjoy Father’s Day 2020

NEW ORLEANS – Most people would say it’s been a different year leading up to this year’s Father’s Day. The world has battled and is battling the coronavirus pandemic, social injustices and of course, the tasks of everyday life.

That’s why many dads are say they’re extremely thankful for their families, especially for their kids who are the most rewarding part of their lives.

“Watching them grow up! Watching them follow your footsteps – take in all the stuff they’re learning every day,” a New Orleans father, Bradley Bishop shared. “They’re like a sponge!”

“Someone to leave a legacy for my generation for the next generation – three generations deep,” another dad, Dion Jenkins told WGNO.

“You only get to know [parenting] once you experience it I guess but it’s really a very happy feeling here!” a third father, Jasjid Jaswal told us this afternoon.

Once you do have the opportunity to experience fatherhood, we’re told, it’s a feeling of restoration and joy.

“Being able to reshape what you didn’t like, doing something different. You know, just providing something that lasts longer than myself,” Jenkins said.

Legacy – a gift that keeps on giving to fathers everywhere.