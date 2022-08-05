NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On the weekend of August 5, a new king and queen will be crowned for the 18th annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off. The 2022 Queen of Louisiana Seafood Chef Amanda Cusey, will face off at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall J, for the title of “King or Queen of American Seafood,” once again.

The event kicked off on Friday and will continue through Saturday, August 6. On Friday, the best chefs around the country attended an opening reception where they drew their cooking orders. On Saturday, the competition will heat up and the cooking will begin following a second-line parade of chefs and opening ceremonies at 11:30 a.m.

To learn more about the competitors click here.

Here is the list of competing chefs:

Chef Amara Enciso

Chef Jeffery Compton

Chef Nick Farrer

Chef Miles Angelo

Chef Al Massa

Chef Amanda Cusey

Chef Erin Miller

Chef Eric LeBlanc

Chef Dila Maloney

Chef Cooper Miller

Chef Christian Gill

Chef Mandisa Horn

Chef Jesse Cavazos