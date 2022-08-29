NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On August 29, the Hip Hop Caucus and New Orleans Katrina Commemoration Foundation held a Hurricane Katrina healing ceremony and rally in remembrance of the 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. A second line rallied from the Lower 9th ward to Hunters Field on Monday morning. A concert was followed by the parade.

On August 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina made landfall on the Gulf Coast and caused mass destruction in the city of New Orleans after the levees failed. The Category 5 Atlantic hurricane killed thousands of people. According to the National Weather Service, Katrina was one of the most devastating natural disasters in United States history.