NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Do you plan on getting hitched in the near future?

If so, you’re in luck, the New Orleans Bride Magazine will host its 6th annual bridal show on June 14 at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans in Elite Hall B at 601 Loyola Avenue, New Orleans La 70113.

The editor of The New Orleans Bride Magazine, Melanie Warner Spencer said “This is the year of the wedding.”

Spencer said people are coming back bigger, bolder, and lavish.

She said whatever people are looking for in their wedding they can find what they are looking for at the bridal show.

60 premiere wedding professionals will be available to help brides plan their big day. As guests chat with the wedding planners, they can sip on champagne and win prizes.

“They can meet with vendors they can interview vendors, they can just get cards from vendors if you are a little shy for example, so I encourage every couple, every bride, every groom whoever needs to come to meet these folks even if you feel intimated, these guys are pros and they will lead you through the process.”

When attendees get to the event, Spencer said they can expect a party atmosphere. Guests will even have a chance to win the grand prize of diamond stud earrings.

The event will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

All brides are welcome to attend the event for free. Guests of the bride can purchase tickets for $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

Tickets are available here.