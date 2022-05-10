COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — The St.Tammany Parish Hamburger Festival is almost here!

The inaugural St. Tammany Hamburger Festival is expected to bring food, music, games, contests and so much more to the Northshore from May 20 through May 22.

“It was really about bringing something to the community that has never been done before,” said Jennifer Bullock, who works for St.Tammany Parish.

Bullock said there will be something for everyone of any age.

“We plan on getting some vegan vendors out there so everybody is going to be covered.”

Bullock added that there will even be fun activities for those who can’t even walk yet. Families will be able to enter their children in a baby crawl competition for prizes.

Along with the baby crawl, a hamburger eating contest will take place for those who enjoy some friendly competition.

Many local artists will take the stage for the weekend. Amanda Shaw, Tommy G., Sam Warren, Sharon Rock, Connie G, Soul Revival Band, T Broussard, and more musical acts have been scheduled to perform non-stop on 2 stages throughout the festival weekend.

The weekend will be a big opportunity for local artists like Sharon Rock who is from Covington.

“I am extremely excited to be able to not only play but thrilled that it’s the first one and I get to headline it on Saturday night,” Rock said that she is honored to have the opportunity.

Rock added that this is something she has prepared for a long time.

“If you love anything from rock to country you’re gonna have a great time we’re gonna have a great show, fog lights, and full-blown concerts.”

General admission to the festival is ten dollars and students get a discount with proof of school ID.

For more information and to enter the contests click HERE.