NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The 2022 BUKU Music + Art Project is just one day away!

After a 2 year hiatus, local and global artists will take the stage near the Mississippi River.

For some of the artists, this will be their first time at the festival.

The 2-day festival happening on March 25 and 26 will feature Tyler the Creator, Tame Impala, Glass Animals, Porter Robinson, $UICIDEBOY$, Rezz, Alison Wonderland, Kali Uchis, Baby Keem, Liquid Stranger, Lane 8, Trippie Redd, Amelie Lens, SVDDEN DEATH, CloZee, and many more talented artists.

Local artists like, GLBL WRMNG AND 504ICYGRL are excited to come together in the city they grew up in.

