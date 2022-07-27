NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Tales of the Cocktail returned to New Orleans for its 20th year. Many bartenders and distillers from around the world were in the city to exchange new ideas, share their products, and network with each other all while celebrating. The week-long event started on July 25 and will go through July 29.

On Tuesday night, at the National WWII Museum, many bartenders, ambassadors, and distillers showcased their brands. Local residents lined up to taste some of the best cocktails from around the world.

Gillian Murphy, the National Ambassador for Tullamore D.E.W. Whiskey talked to WGNO about what they call their legendary Irish whiskey. Murphy is from Ireland but lives in Chicago and said that she has always been fascinated by the liquor industry since college.

“I have always had a massive interest in Irish whiskey in particular and I saw a job advertisement in Fort Lauderdale Florida to work for Tullamore D.E.W and I said why not,” said Murphy. Murphy says that they like to call themselves the world’s most popular and least famous whiskey.

“Although we are the number two Irish whiskey in the world many people have not heard of us.” This was Murphy’s third time at the Tales of the Cocktail and she said she is so happy to be back.

“The best part about my job and working in the liquor industry, in general, is that you get to meet so many different and exciting people every day, I travel most days for work and I’m in different parts of the country and I meet so many interesting and exciting characters.”

Kevin Canchola, the Midwest Ambassador for Glenfiddich, a fifth-generation Scottish family distiller says one of his favorite parts about Tales of the Cocktail is the comradery. He said that you don’t get to see this many bartenders from around the world all in one place at one time. “It’s the friendships you know, who come here you laugh about the fun time you had here at the same very spot 8 years ago, six years ago and it’s just a fun time.”

Canchola said Glenfiddich was actually the start of William Grant & Sons. “It all started in 1887 with Glenfiddich, William Grant had 7 sons and 2 daughters and a mason and they built the distillery by hand, so we started family owned and we remain family owned today.”