NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Are you a woman? Do you support equality and women’s rights? Do you enjoy having a stiff drink with food and entertainment? Do you like history?

If these questions apply to you, you should visit Roosevelt New Orleans for its 73rd annual “Stormin’ of the Sazerac.”The annual celebration is meant to remember and pays tribute to the woman who broke barriers for women in New Orleans. It all started when a group of empowered women demanded equality and to be served an alcoholic drink by storming the Sazerac Bar. After that, in 1949, the Sazerac Bar became the first bar in New Orleans to allow women on days other than Mardi Gras to sit back and enjoy a drink.

On Friday, September 9, The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel will host the “Stormin’ of the Sazerac” luncheon. The celebration will begin at 1 p.m. in the Blue Room with a three-course lunch, fashion show, live entertainment, and recognition of the 2022 Reigning Spirit of the Sazerac. After lunch, attendees will gather in The Roosevelt’s lobby to once again “storm” the Sazerac Bar in a second line at 3 p.m.

Everyone attending is encouraged to wear the late 1940s and 1950s clothing. Attire women are encouraged to wear include hats, veils, peep-toe shoes, and gloves. The luncheon tickets are $99 and up per person and can be purchased online.

Ti Martin, co-proprietor of Commander’s Palace, will reign as the Spirit of the Sazerac, which is an honor to be recognized as a New Orleans woman who challenges the status quo and works to influence positive change in her community. All New Orleans ladies are invited to attend the legendary New Orleans landmark and celebration.