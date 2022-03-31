NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, March 31, 2022, the St. Bernard Irish Italian Islenos Community Parade and Marching club announced on Facebook that the parade will be postponed to Sunday, April 3.

According to the post, the weather was the determining factor in the change.

Here is what was stated in the post:

“After careful consideration, we have decided it’s in the best interest of everyone involved to move the Parade to Sunday, April 3, 2022.

After receiving the latest updates from meteorologists and forecast from the National Weather Service, rain is likely on Saturday during the peak loading period and start of the parade.

Everyone has waited 2 1/2 years to parade, and we want to make sure everyone has the best experience possible.

We contacted many of the 52 float captains and nearly all thought Sunday was the best choice.

We look forward to seeing everyone in beautiful weather on Sunday.”