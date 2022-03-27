NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After two years of cancellations due to the pandemic, the BUKU Music + Art Project returned to New Orleans for its 10 year anniversary.

On Friday night, about 18,000 festival-goers partied along the Mississippi.

Saturday night was no different, with a 20,000 maximum capacity.

Many local artists took the stage for the two-day festival.

Fans had a chance to see over 30 artists that took the stage each day on Friday Saturday.

For many of the artists, it was their first time at BUKU.

I got to speak with Tatayanna XL, from Uptown at the festival on Saturday.

Tatayanna performed Friday night. She said she had a great first experience at BUKU.

HERE IS THE FULL INTERVIEW: