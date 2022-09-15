NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, the Silence the Violence Foundation announced the dates for its annual festival which will kick off on Saturday. The festival will have music, vendors, and a city-wide talent show in hopes to inspire many.

The festival will start at 12 p.m. at the House of Faith Non-Denomination Ministries. The foundation’s president, Pastor Christiana Ford started the foundation after losing her own son to gun violence.

She hopes that no other family had to go through what she did.

“The killings are as the extreme here in the city, and it’s really black on black. We need to do something. We need to do something. It looks like people are taking this as the new normal. this is not normal. Y’all people killing one another.”

Pastor Ford is an anti-crime activist who makes it a goal to reach out to drug addicts, at-risk youths, and troubled families. She is determined to fight until justice is won.