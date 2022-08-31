JEAN LAFITTE, La. (WGNO)— On Wednesday, the new dates for the Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival were announced. The festival is set to return on November 11 through the 13 at the Jean Lafitte Auditorium and Grounds at 4953 City Park Dive in Jean Lafitte.

In May, the Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival organizers announced the postponement and previewed the event that was supposed to happen in June. Due to damages from Hurricane Ida, the date had to be pushed back. “A year ago, our area was devastated by one of the worst storms to ever hit our state. This festival will celebrate how far we have come since Hurricane Ida while providing much-needed stimulus to our area during our continued recovery,” said Jean Lafitte Mayor Tim Kerner, Jr.

Those who plan on attending can expect live music, Louisiana food, swamp tours, kayak rentals, carnival rides, and an art walk. The lineup will be announced at a later date, along with information on how to purchase tickets.

“A big part of Jean Lafitte, Crown Point and Barataria is our unique culture. By bringing together local seafood, music, food and art at this festival, we are showcasing our culture to the greater area. I hope to see everyone there,” said Kerner.

Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor or vendor can contact Nicole Cooper at 504.689.2470 or Jeff Adam at 504.689.2208.